Advertisement

Project adds capacity to Alaska lake’s hydro power facility

The Bradley Lake Dam halts water at Alaska's largest hydroelectric plant, near Kachemak Bay.
The Bradley Lake Dam halts water at Alaska's largest hydroelectric plant, near Kachemak Bay.(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A $47 million Alaska water diversion project is expected to increase flow to a lake and eventually help generate low-cost power for utility customers. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the Alaska Energy Authority began flowing water through its West Fork Upper Battle Creek Diversion Project on Aug. 25. The project will raise the amount of water in nearby Bradley Lake. That will increase the practical power production capacity of the Bradley Lake Hydro Project by about 10%. Bradley Lake is the state’s the largest hydro plant and annually produces about 380,000 megawatt-hours of power for six electric utilities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest News

News

Russian navy conducts major maneuvers near Alaska

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
The Russian navy chief said Friday that more than 50 warships and about 40 aircraft were taking part in the exercise.

News

ConocoPhillips official, police officer accused of $3M theft

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
ConocoPhillips claims the men embezzled nearly $7.3 million.

News

DHSS reports 92 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 95 total new COVID-19 cases in Alaska

Business

Longtime Anchorage restaurant owner hopeful, but ‘fearful’ of winter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Bernadette Bradley, owner and operator of the longtime Anchorage restaurant and bar Bradley House, says she's been able to make things work thus far, but that she's concerned about the upcoming winter season.

Latest News

News

Russian intelligence jets intercepted by US fighter aircraft near Alaska

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Six Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone Thursday night.

News

‘Apply as soon as possible’: new federal food assistance available

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Eligible families can receive up to $458 per child for food assistance, and the Food Bank of Alaska says folks need to apply as soon as they can.

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM AKDT
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Alaska primary election results show 7 Republican incumbents have been defeated

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:25 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska primary election results show that seven Republican incumbents have been defeated by their challengers.

News

Five Harbor Seals released back into the wild by Alaska SeaLife Center

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:51 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Five Harbor Seals were released back into the wild by Alaska SeaLife Center at Kenai North Beach on Thursday.

News

DHSS reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:29 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The total case count for Alaska residents is 5,092 cases. Total nonresident cases come to 831. The total number of cases for residents and nonresidents is 5,923 cases.