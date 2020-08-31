Advertisement

Anchorage expands business relief and mortgage assistance programs

Applications for both are now open, with more programs on the way
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Applications are now open for the Municipality of Anchorage’s expanded small business relief grant program. After an initial pilot program using $1 million from the Municipality’s CARES Act funds, the program has been expanded to $6 million, and the criteria for who qualifies has also opened up.

“In the first round, the number of employees that you had to have on the small business side were fewer than seven,” said Anchorage Chief of Staff Jason Bockentstedt. “So we’ve expanded it up to 20.”

Other requirements include:

  • Gross income of $1 million or less in 2019.
  • Must be a sole proprietorship, single-member LLC, or S-corp with only one shareholder, who must have received at least 75% of their gross income from the business in 2019.
  • Must not be age-restricted, such as liquor stores, bars, or marijuana dispensaries.
  • Must not be a franchise.

The program does not exclude any businesses that accepted grants or loans from other sources, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.

Applications for the program will be open through September 12, after which, approved businesses will receive a $10,000 grant. If more businesses apply than there is available funding, a third party will conduct a random selection process. However, businesses on the wait-list from the pilot program will not have to go through random selection.

“We’re going to try to run through those and re-verify with all of them and then move on to everyone that is applying this round,” Bockenstedt said.

While the program does exclude bars, one of the hardest-hit industries in Anchorage during the pandemic, a separate $14.1 million was allocated by the Assembly to go to the hospitality and tourism industries. Bockenstedt said the program to get those funds out the door is in the works and that he hopes to have it rolled out in roughly the next week.

“We have kind of a general framework set up, and now we’re working with [the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association] and others to figure out how do we get that money out into the hands of the tourism and hospitality industries as quickly as possible,” he said.

He also pointed to the recently-expanded rent and mortgage assistance program the Municipality is running, which is not restricted by industry.

“If they have employees that have been furloughed or had their hours reduced, this is also another line of assistance that is available to them on an individual level,” he said.

To apply for mortgage or rental assistance, individuals can call 211 to set up an interview to provide documentation that shows how COVID-19 has impacted your finances. Qualifying individuals can receive up to $1000 a month for three months, paid directly to landlords or mortgage lenders.

Other CARES programs still in the works for the Municipality are a grant program for nonprofits, and a “cultural pillar” relief program.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Longtime Anchorage restaurant owner hopeful, but ‘fearful’ of winter

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:01 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Bernadette Bradley, owner and operator of the longtime Anchorage restaurant and bar Bradley House, says she's been able to make things work thus far, but that she's concerned about the upcoming winter season.

Business

Proposed ordinance seeks to protect hotel worker jobs during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:32 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance would help with rehiring and protect jobs during changes in ownership.

Business

Shuttered businesses becoming more common in Anchorage

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:22 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
As many Anchorage businesses fight to stay afloat, others have stopped serving customers altogether. Of the latter group, some have closed their doors so that they might hopefully reopen in the future.

News

Berkowitz defends investments as more Anchorage businesses move to outdoor services

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:38 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Many owners of shops and restaurants in Anchorage are trying to kick-start business while still following local mandates. Several in downtown Anchorage have spilled out on to municipal streets, and in turn, triggered speculation of Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s involvement in their expansions, something the mayor vehemently denies.

Latest News

Business

Curbside sales and home delivery of alcohol extended in Alaska

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
Alaska's bars, restaurants and liquor stores can continue to sell alcohol at the curbside or via home delivery, through Nov. 15.

VOD-Recording

Aluminum Shortage impacting Alaska's beer industry

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:32 AM AKDT
With a shortage of aluminum can production, exacerbated by Covid-19, craft beer companies are facing tough challenges.

Business

Man brings disinfecting business to Alaska in response to pandemic

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
Nearly all businesses have been affected in some way by COVID-19. Many are struggling to re-open and some haven't re-opened at all, but others are seeing growth.

Business

Businesses feel 'singled out' by list of potential COVID-exposed restaurants and bars

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 10:16 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The list only includes bars and restaurants.

Business

Problems plague coronavirus state small business grant program as desperation grows

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:55 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
Desperation is growing among small business owners across Alaska as a state coronavirus grants program is plagued with problems.

Business

From fairgrounds to roadside, businesses look to make up lost revenue

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
Businesses like the Alaskan Soda Jerk stand look to the state fair for more than half of their yearly revenue. Now, the business will be operating in Anchorage all summer to recoup that lost income.