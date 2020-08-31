Advertisement

Close call at Red, White and You Rodeo in Palmer

Judge has close call with Bull at Rodeo Alaska.
Judge has close call with Bull at Rodeo Alaska.(KTUU)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A judge was injured Saturday during Rodeo Alaska’s Red, White and You Rodeo at the Alaska State Fairgrounds. Frank Koloski with Rodeo Alaska said the incident happened shortly after a rider fell off a bull. The bull then went for one of the judges. Koloski said the bull hit the man from behind, and he was quickly taken to a local hospital.

“You never know. The animals are unpredictable, and where he thought he was doing OK, he just turned a blind eye for a split second and unfortunately, the bull got him from behind there and, praise God, that he’s doing well,” said Koloski. “He’s home already. Just a little sore.”

Koloski says other than some broken teeth and cracked ribs, the man is going to be OK. The rodeo kicked off on Friday with a junior competition and continued into Saturday and Sunday with championship bull riding, team roping, barrel racing, and more.

