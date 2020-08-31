Mat-Su plane crash sends one to the hospital

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person is injured after a plane crash in the Mat-Su Sunday evening. Clint Johnson with the NTSB confirmed the single engine airplane crashed with one occupant who was taken the the hospital.

The crash reportedly happened on a private airstrip near Lazy Eight Court in Wasilla. The condition of the occupant is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

