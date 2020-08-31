Advertisement

UAF athletes quarantined for COVID-19 after party

University of Alaska Fairbanks campus
University of Alaska Fairbanks campus
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Administrators say the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey team and other student-athletes are in quarantine or isolation after athletes tested positive for COVID-19 following an off-campus party.

Officials say the 37 University of Alaska Fairbanks students including the entire hockey team were placed in isolation after six hockey players and an athlete from another university team tested positive for the coronavirus. University of Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White says multiple athletes attended the Aug. 22 gathering.

Officials say there were no university staff members present, but head hockey coach Erik Largen was quarantined because of close contact with players.

