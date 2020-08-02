ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday the impact of seven deaths caused by two planes that collided midair Friday morning continued to ripple from Soldotna to South Carolina.

Heather Hulsey, 25, was one of four who died who was visiting from South Carolina. She was a middle school art teacher who her superintendent described as “an inspiring teacher who had a tremendous impact on her students and colleagues. She was a wonderful person who was well-loved by our school community.“

The District Six family is heartbroken after learning that a Dawkins Middle school art teacher, Heather Hulsey, passed... Posted by Spartanburg County School District Six on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Her husband, 26-year-old Caleb Hulsey also died in the crash.

The two other victims from South Carolina were Caleb’s brother, 24-year-old Mackay Hulsey and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Kirstin Wright.

Mackay worked as a personal trainer at a gym in Spartanburg. Kirstin was also a regular there, according to a Facebook post by the gym.

When I say our gym is a family, it truly is. We are a team and we see each other almost every day and work together to... Posted by The Firm Fitness Center on Friday, July 31, 2020

“I know he was a loving boyfriend, a loving son, just someone who was deeply entrenched and cared about his family,” Paolo Arce, one of Mackay’s clients, told NBC affiliate WYFF.

David Rogers, 40, was a hunting guide from Kansas who also died in the crash.

One of his clients, Jeff Calbaugh, told Channel 2 that he and Rogers kept in touch years after their first hunt togther. Calbaugh says Rogers was the most passionate person he had met when it came to his clients and their success, and that he loved what he did.

The two pilots were both Alaskans - Rep. Gary Knopp and Gregory Bell.

Soldotna Mayor Pete Sprague knew both men.

“Just a heck of a guy,” Sprague said of Knopp. “He always was wanting to do what was best for the constituents be they his district for the borough assembly or the borough as a whole and for the state as a whole, and he carried that on of course into the legislature... Greg Bell was a friend of mine for 30-plus years. I skied in the mountains with him and just known him and his family for years and years. It’s just heartbreaking. Just really heartbreaking.”

On Saturday the NTSB worked to remove the two planes from the crash area and transport them to a secured lot in Wasilla for further investigation. Clint Johnson with NTSB says they hope to have that finished by Saturday evening or Sunday.

Johnson says that on Saturday other NTSB investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed radar, ADS-B and other data to try to help figure out why the planes collided.

The investigation is ongoing.

