ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Easy Park, in partnership with Anchorage Community Development Authority, is offering businesses downtown the opportunity to use parking spaces in front of their establishments to attract guests. Whether that’s stopping for a bite to eat or looking at an art gallery. It has been a success with downtown businesses already.

Operation Downtown Dine-out kicked off only a week ago and already 14 restaurants have taken advantage of the service, and 22 establishments are using the curbside pickup option.

Here’s how it works, if the restaurant or business wants the dine out option, Easy Park will offer them up to three parking spaces. With the curbside pickup option, customers will get 15-minute parking for free to grab their take out food.

Melinda Gant with ASDA says many other cities have been doing something like this for years and would like to see it succeed in downtown Anchorage.

Gant also says they just received the green light to extend this service to the downtown area until the end of September.

