Alaska Native students continue to achieve, despite challenging times

Iḷisaġvik College conferred its first-ever four-year Bachelor’s degree.

The public community college in Barrow had started their Bachelor’s program just about two years prior.

“Many of these students were saying to us, we want to go on, we want to get our bachelor's degree, but we can't leave,” said Pearl Brower, the college president. “We cannot leave our jobs, our children, our families, our community.”

Brower said the only tribal college in Alaska only has one Bachelor’s program. They’re hoping to add a Bachelor’s program for teaching soon.

Darian Danner, the first person to earn a Bachelor’s degree at the college, said the opportunities there allow those on the North Slope more opportunities to expand their opportunities.

“I think tribal college is uniquely different. It has the way they artfully integrate the culture into their curriculum,” Danner said. “It was something that really stood out to me.”

