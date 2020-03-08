‘Holy Switcheroo!’: Veteran musher subs in for sick wife at the Iditarod start line

Bib 42 was meant to be worn by two-time Iditarod finisher Zoya Denure for the 2020 race, coming to the start line in Willow was someone else.

“That appears to be John Schandelmeier on the back of the sled,” said Greg Heister, a commentator for the Iditarod restart. Heister told the audience that he understood Denure was sick Sunday morning.

Schandelmeier finished his one and only Iditarod in 1993 but he isn’t new to mushing. He is a two-time Yukon Quest champion, last winning the race in 1996.

“He’s legit,” Heister said, explaining that Schandelmeier is a fisherman, trapper and very experienced dog driver.

Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey, who was also commentating the race restart, expressed surprise about the change of mushers. “This might be the latest sled switch I’ve ever seen,” he said.

Seavey explained that mushers have subbed out in the past but it typically occurs before a musher’s meeting on the Thursday before the race starts.

Sean Underwood, an Iditarod rookie, is mushing for another four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King who was taken to the hospital earlier in the week for a medical emergency.

“That ought to spice it up a bit,” Seavey said about the change of mushers.

