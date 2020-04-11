Much of Alaska will see rain and snow move in on Sunday

Though many of us are spending a lot of time inside, it’s still nice to see the sun. That’s going to be in short supply over the next few days.

Most of the state will feel the influence of this system moving through Sunday through Monday.

A storm system is moving through western Alaska starting Saturday. Southcentral can expect to feel the influence starting Sunday evening. This is a system with a lot of moisture that could come down as rain or snow. Coastal areas around the Gulf will start the day with snow but it will turn to rain later in the day.

The Susitna Valley will likely feel the brunt of this system. Rain will begin in the afternoon but cooler temperatures will turn that to snow in the evening.

“Surface temperatures will be critical to determine how much snow will be able to accumulate,” said the National Weather Service in a Special Weather Statement.

The Susitna Valley could see between 4 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow between Sunday night and late Monday.

This same system will impact much of the Interior and West Coast by Sunday night through Monday. Areas should expect a mix of rain and snow — rain mostly likely in areas below 1500 ft.

Above 1500 ft., locations will likely see snow. For areas below 1500 ft., expect to see rain for Sunday evening which will likely turn to snow overnight and then back to rain again as temperatures warm up on Monday afternoon.

