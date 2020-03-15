Shaktoolik villagers step in to prepare shelter cabin for Iditarod

The Shaktoolik checkpoint has been moved two miles outside of the community due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus a decision made by the community earlier this week. The Iditarod Trail Committee said the checkpoint would act as a supply station only.

After news broke of the new unmanned checkpoint at the old town site of Shaktoolik, people from the small coastal village cleared and set up a cabin outside of the village for mushers to use as shelter.

Gloria Andrew from Shaktoolik posted a video to Facebook captioned, ‘Love Wins’. The video showed the community clearing space at the old town site making sure mushers were able to be comfortable and have a place to get warm and dry.

Shaktoolik is the 19th checkpoint along the northern route of the Iditarod trail.

