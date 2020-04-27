Shipment companies continue to deliver needed medical supplies to remote communities

Kodiak recently joined the list of communities that have been exposed to COVID 19 last week.

With that in mind, and expedited shipment of face shields was requested.

“When the Providence Alaska foundation reached out to us, needing masks and face shields delivered to Kodiak, we acted very quickly and we were aware that there was a COVID case,” said Dylan Faber, with Matson’s community affairs.

A delivery of three pallets, about 240 pounds each, was quickly on its way to Kodiak after a request for an expedited process to get the face shields out to communities.

“Apparently we had that shipment here in less than 15 hours and that's not at our normal shipping time for us and so that was excellent,” said Gina Bishop, the CEO of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.

Bishop said the center has been preparing for a while now and they are well-stocked on PPE. They were not involved in the treatment of the first and only confirmed case.

“On our ships, we bring the things that feed, clothing, build, clean, protect Alaskans,” Faber said. “So it's really a lifeline service that we take very seriously and a special responsibility for.”

