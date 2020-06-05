University of Alaska’s regents eliminate dozens of programs, impacting nearly 700 students

The University of Alaska Board of Regents has eliminated dozens of programs across the University of Alaska system during its Friday meeting.

The eliminated programs will impact almost 700 students, 30 faculty and staff, and save close to $4 million.

The purpose of discontinuing the 40-plus programs is to save $25 million as part of a spending reduction planned signed with Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

As part of rules from the university’s regional accreditation agency, “teach out” plans need to be implemented as the programs are cut. Some students will have up to four years to finish their degrees.

Regent Cachet Garrett sought to have all the programs set for elimination debated and voted on separately. After a long debate, 13 programs were voted on individually by the regents, the remaining programs were eliminated in a single vote.

Heather Batchelder, the Faculty Alliance vice-chair, said that faculty senates across the system’s three universities had opposed cutting those 13 programs. The programs debated individually include:



Atmospheric Sciences (MS and PhD) at UAF



Certificate in Ethnobotany at UAF



Certificate in Environmental Studies at UAF



BA and BS in Geography at UAF



BS and MS in Geological Engineering at UAF



Sociology BA and BS at UAA



Environment and Society BS at UAF



MFA in Creative Writing at UAA



Welding & Non destructive Testing AAS at UAA, UAA and UAS



Theatre BA at UAA



BBA in Management Information Systems at UAA



After roll-call votes, virtually all of the 13 programs were then eliminated by large majorities of the Board of Regents.

The Masters of Science in Atmospheric Sciences and the doctorate program in Atmospheric Sciences at UAF were saved until there is another review in January. The Geological Engineering programs at UAF are set to be restructured rather than eliminated.

Due to the vote by the regents, there will be no dedicated sociology program offered across the University of Alaska system. Regent Gloria O’Neill said the University of Alaska is now the only public state university system across the country not offering a sociology degree.

