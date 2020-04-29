$10,000 of merchandise stolen at Juneau business

The Juneau Police Department is looking for information about a burglary that happened earlier this month at a local business. The business is near the 5100 block of Glacier Hwy.

The burglary resulted in an estimated $5,000 in damages and $10,000 of stolen merchandise, most of which were e-cigarette or liquid products.

The crime occurred on April 16 around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information about the burglary can visit the Juneau Crime Line Website to report their tip. The Juneau Crime Line can also be reached at http://juneaucrimeline.com or 907-523-7700.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.