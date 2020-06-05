11 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 11 new cases in Alaska. This brings the total case count to 524.

Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are:



Anchorage: 4



Eagle River: 2



Anchor Point: 1



Homer: 1



Nikiski: 1



Kenai Peninsula Borough/ Other: 2

Total recovered cases are 380 with active cases being 134. Currently, there are 8 people hospitalized.

Two nonresidents also tested positive for COVID-19. Both were tested in Anchorage with one person being a visitor and the other working in the seafood industry.

Municipality of Anchorage: 258



Anchorage: 233

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 20

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 68



Anchor Point: 5

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 17

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 4

Other: 12

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 10

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 35



Palmer: 10

Wasilla: 22

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 3



Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Other: 2

Southeast Alaska: 57



Douglas: 1

Juneau: 32

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 2

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

