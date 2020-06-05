11 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 11 new cases in Alaska. This brings the total case count to 524.

Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are:

  • Anchorage: 4

  • Eagle River: 2

  • Anchor Point: 1

  • Homer: 1

  • Nikiski: 1

  • Kenai Peninsula Borough/ Other: 2

Total recovered cases are 380 with active cases being 134. Currently, there are 8 people hospitalized.

Two nonresidents also tested positive for COVID-19. Both were tested in Anchorage with one person being a visitor and the other working in the seafood industry.

Municipality of Anchorage: 258

  • Anchorage: 233
  • Chugiak: 7
  • Eagle River: 20
  • Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 68

  • Anchor Point: 5
  • Fritz Creek: 1
  • Homer: 17
  • Kenai: 13
  • Nikiski: 4
  • Other: 12
  • Seward: 3
  • Soldotna: 10
  • Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

  • Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85

  • Fairbanks: 66
  • North Pole: 18
  • Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

  • Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 35

  • Palmer: 10
  • Wasilla: 22
  • Willow: 1
  • Big Lake: 2

Nome Census Area: 3

  • Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1

  • Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

  • Other: 2

    • Southeast Alaska: 57

    • Douglas: 1
    • Juneau: 32
    • Ketchikan: 16
    • Petersburg: 4
    • Craig: 2
    • Sitka: 2

    Bethel Census Area: 3

    • Bethel: 1
    • Other: 2

    Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

    • Other: 1

