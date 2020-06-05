11 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 11 new cases in Alaska. This brings the total case count to 524.
Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are:
- Anchorage: 4
- Eagle River: 2
- Anchor Point: 1
- Homer: 1
- Nikiski: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough/ Other: 2
Total recovered cases are 380 with active cases being 134. Currently, there are 8 people hospitalized.
Two nonresidents also tested positive for COVID-19. Both were tested in Anchorage with one person being a visitor and the other working in the seafood industry.
Municipality of Anchorage: 258
- Anchorage: 233
- Chugiak: 7
- Eagle River: 20
- Girdwood: 4
Kenai Peninsula Borough: 68
- Anchor Point: 5
- Fritz Creek: 1
- Homer: 17
- Kenai: 13
- Nikiski: 4
- Other: 12
- Seward: 3
- Soldotna: 10
- Sterling: 3
Kodiak Island Borough: 1
- Kodiak: 1
Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85
- Fairbanks: 66
- North Pole: 18
- Other: 1
Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3
- Delta Junction: 1
- Tok: 2
Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Other: 1
Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 35
- Palmer: 10
- Wasilla: 22
- Willow: 1
- Big Lake: 2
Nome Census Area: 3
- Nome: 3
North Slope Borough: 1
- Other: 1
Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
Southeast Alaska: 57
- Douglas: 1
- Juneau: 32
- Ketchikan: 16
- Petersburg: 4
- Craig: 2
- Sitka: 2
Bethel Census Area: 3
- Bethel: 1
- Other: 2
Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1
- Other: 1
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.