12 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19 says DHSS

The State of Alaska has announced 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Six are in Anchorage, three are in Fairbanks, one is in Mat-Su, one is in Bristol Bay and one is in the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

The 12 new cases bring the state's total to 755 cases. Of that total, 268 cases are still considered "active" and 475 are recovered. Total hospitalizations are at 61 cases.

The total number of nonresident cases count is now 106.

Total deaths due to COVID-19 is 12 for the state.

According to the CDC, Alaska is now the state with the second least number of cumulative cases. Montana is shown to have the least.

To find a testing site near you, visit the Testing Sites Locator.

