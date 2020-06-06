12 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19. Total recovered cases are 382, with active cases being 144.

According to DHSS there are 10 new cases in the Kenai Peninsula, with 2 new cases in Anchorage.

Two new nonresident cases were identified yesterday in the Municipality of Anchorage, both in the seafood industry. This brings the total nonresident cases, which are listed separately from the Alaska cases, to 45.

There are a total of 48 hospitalizations and 10 deaths for the state.

To see more information visit the AK Covid Dashboard.

