12 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS

The State of Alaska has announced 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Six cases are in the Municipality of Anchorage, One in Bethel, four in Kenai Peninsula Borough and one in the Mat-Su.

The 12 new cases bring the state's total to 676 cases. Of that total, 235 cases are still considered "active" and 429 are recovered.

DHSS also reported the total of nonresident cases count is now 77.

DHSS says in total, 76,215 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub.

Twelve Alaskans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 22 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it.

