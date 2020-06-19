12.2 percent job loss felt in May due to COVID-19

The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports Alaska’s May 2020 job count was down 12.2 percent from May 2019.

To put that in perspective, that's about 40,900 jobs.

"The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from a revised rate of 13.5 percent in April to 12.6 percent in May," said the department in a release.

The main issue for the job loss the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development says, COVID-19.

"COVID-19 continued to disrupt businesses across the state, especially gathering places such as schools, bars, and restaurants. Schools and universities were closed but still in session online in early May while bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms began to reopen with restrictions."

The industry hit the hardest being leisure and Hospitality dropping 39.7 percent from May 2019. Health care was down 2,900 jobs due to suspension of nonurgent care said the department, while retail employment was down 2,600 jobs or 7.2 %.

You can find a full report at the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development's website

