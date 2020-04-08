13 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska, 7 deaths are now being reported

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there are 13 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska with another death being reported.

Here is where the new cases are being reported:

Mat-Su Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 6

Anchorage: 3

It was not noted where the other 3 new cases are being reported.

There are now 226 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Alaska.

32 people have recovered, while total hospitalizations are at 27.

Seven deaths statewide are now being reported.

The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services has updated its numbers Wednesday on its website.

