14 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19 says DHSS

The State of Alaska has announced 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Six are in the Municipality of Anchorage, one in the Bethel Census Area, two in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one in the Haines Borough, one in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two in the Mat-Su and one in the North Slope Borough.

The 14 new cases bring the state's total to 722 cases. Of that total, 253 cases are still considered "active" and 457 are recovered, this is an increase of eight from Thursday.

DHSS also reported the total of nonresident cases count is now 101, an increase of 12.





One in the Anchorage area not associated with the seafood industry



One in the Wrangell-Petersburg Census Area from the seafood industry



One in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area from the seafood industry



One in the Anchorage Area from the seafood industry



Seven in the Bristol Bay area from the seafood industry



One unknown non-resident

DHSS says about 83,631 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Twelve Alaskans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 18 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it. This is a decrease of five from Wednesday.

