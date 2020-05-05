14 new COVID-19 recoveries reported Tuesday

The Department of Health and Social Services states that there is one new case of COVID-19 in Anchorage on Tuesday. The new case brings the total cases for the state up to 371.

There were 14 cases marked as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the state total of recovered cases up to 277.

A total of 38 people have been hospitalized with the virus, including 13 people who are currently hospitalized for having the virus or for being suspected of having the virus.

Total deaths remain at nine.

Municipality of Anchorage: 190



Anchorage: 169*

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 12

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 22



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4*

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 83



Fairbanks: 64

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

