149 employees in the tourism industry to be laid off

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 149 employees in the tourism industry will find themselves out of work due to COVID-19.
In a noticed directed to Governor Dunleavy, signed by Holland America Group and Carnival UK Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse, effective June 1, 2020 employees in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Denali National Park, and Healy will be laid off.
Employees at the following businesses are being affected:
- Anchorage Westmark Hotel
- Escorted Tour Operations
- Anchorage Transportation
- Anchorage Rail Division
- Fairbanks Westmark Hotel
- Fairbanks Transportation
- Westmark McKinley Chalet Resort
- Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge
- Denali Transportation Division
- Healy Homestead
A portion of the notices reads: “Expanding travel restrictions, extended closures of ports and destinations to cruise ships, limited air travel and widespread shelter-at-home precautions in many countries continue to impact our industry.”
