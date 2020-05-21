149 employees in the tourism industry to be laid off

149 employees in the tourism industry will find themselves out of work due to COVID-19.

In a noticed directed to Governor Dunleavy, signed by Holland America Group and Carnival UK Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse, effective June 1, 2020 employees in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Denali National Park, and Healy will be laid off.

Employees at the following businesses are being affected:



Anchorage Westmark Hotel



Escorted Tour Operations



Anchorage Transportation



Anchorage Rail Division



Fairbanks Westmark Hotel



Fairbanks Transportation



Westmark McKinley Chalet Resort



Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge



Denali Transportation Division



Healy Homestead

A portion of the notices reads: “Expanding travel restrictions, extended closures of ports and destinations to cruise ships, limited air travel and widespread shelter-at-home precautions in many countries continue to impact our industry.”

