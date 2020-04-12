15 new COVID-19 cases, three new recoveries: Alaska case count up to 272

15 new COVID-19 cases were reported in five geographical regions by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Sunday, bringing Alaska's cumulative case count to 272.

No additional deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

Anchorage: 6

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Of the 15 new cases reported Sunday, one is of a male juvenile under 10 years old in the Municipality of Anchorage.

Two of the new cases are in individuals between the ages of 10 and 19 in the Anchorage and Fairbanks areas respectively.

Two cases are between the ages of 20 and 29 in Fairbanks and Matanuska-Susitna Boroughs.

The newly reported case in Juneau is between the ages of 30 and 39, and in Ketchikan, between the ages of 40 and 49.

Seven of the cases are individuals between the ages of 50 and 69, and one case in an individual 80 or older.

DHSS reports three additional coronavirus cases as having recovered, bringing the total number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently reported recovering from symptoms to 66. Cases reported as recovered are not subtracted from the cumulative case count.

In total, five cases in juveniles under the age of 10 have been reported between March 26 and April 11 — all males and all in the Municipality of Anchorage.

13 cases have been reported in individuals between the ages of 10 and 19 between March 19 and April 11 — four in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and nine in the Municipality of Anchorage.



Alaska's COVID-19 Case Count as of Sunday, April 12, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.