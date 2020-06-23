16 Alaskans test positive for COVID-19 DHSS announce, 12 seafood workers in Dillingham also test positive

The State of Alaska has announced 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Nine are in the Municipality of Anchorage, one case was announced in the Bethel Census Area, one in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, two in the Mat-Su, one in Nome, and another in an unknown location.

The 16 new cases bring the state's total to 778 cases. Of that total, 264 cases are still considered "active" and 502 are recovered.

DHSS says about 92,947 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Twelve Alaskans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 14 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it. In all, total hospitalizations are at 63.

129 non-residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

12 seafood workers in the Dillingham Census Area tested positive for COVID-19.

