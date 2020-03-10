17-year-old snowboarder dies after being rescued following an avalanche in Hatcher Pass

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a 17-year-old who was snowboarding in Hatcher Pass has died after being rescued Monday.

AST says around 4 p.m. Monday Troopers responded to mile 16 Palmer Fishhook Road in Hatcher Pass for a search and rescue.

Their investigation showed the teen got caught and buried in an avalanche, and was stuck in a creek drainage.

Rescuers were able to get him out and take him to a local hospital.

Troopers say he died at the hospital.

Palmer Fire & Rescue, Mat-Su EMS, Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center, Alaska Avalanche School, MATSAR, and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group all helped in the rescue of the teen.

