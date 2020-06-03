18 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 18 new cases in Alaska.

A look at the numbers show there are now 505 total cases of COVID-19 with 373 recovered cases and 11 people hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, June 2, there are 122 active COVID-19 cases.

Here is a breakdown of where the new cases are:



Anchorage: 5



Eagle River: 2



Soldotna: 1



Homer: 4



Kenai Peninsula Borough (other): 1



Big Lake: 1



Palmer: 1



Wasilla: 3

Tuesday, DHSS reported 20 new cases, the latest largest spike in cases was over the weekend with 27.

Wednesday, the Kodiak Area Emergency Services Organization announced there was a second positive case of COVID-19. Officials say the person is not a resident and arrived in Kodiak on Monday, June 1, 2020.

“Kodiak Public Health officials have made contact with this individual and will continue to monitor their condition to ensure continued self-isolation and care. Public Health officials have also performed a contact investigation and reached out to any person who may have come into close contact with this individual,” said the Kodiak Area Emergency Services Organization in the press release.

Municipality of Anchorage: 254



Anchorage: 225

Chugiak: 7

Eagle River: 18

Girdwood: 4

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 60



Anchor Point: 3

Fritz Creek: 1

Homer: 15

Kenai: 13

Nikiski: 3

Other: 10

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 9

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3



Delta Junction: 1

Tok: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 34



Palmer: 10

Wasilla: 22

Willow: 1

Big Lake: 1

Nome Census Area: 3



Nome: 3

North Slope Borough: 1



Other: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Other: 2

Southeast Alaska: 57



Douglas: 1

Juneau: 32

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 2

Bethel Census Area: 3



Bethel: 1

Other: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1



Other: 1

The second Kodiak case has not been updated on the DHSS table.

