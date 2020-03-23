18-year-old Quinhagak man charged with first degree murder for death of Ida Aguchak

A Quinhagak man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of 10-year-old Ida Aguchak according to Alaska State Troopers.

18-year-old Jordan T. Mark of Quinhagak is also charged with sexual abuse of a minor, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence in addition to the murder charge.

The arrest comes after "intensive investigation and interviews" into Aguchak's death according to a statement from AST.

The 10-year-old girl was reported missing Monday, March 16 at about 5 p.m. Her body was subsequently found on the outskirts of town later that evening.

Aguchak's death, the cause of which has not been released, was investigated by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Major Crimes, Technical Crimes and Special Crimes units, with help from Bethel Patrol Troopers and the State Crime Detection Laboratory.

