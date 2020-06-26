2 additional Alaskans died with COVID-19 in May, DHSS says

The Department of Health and Social Services has added two more deaths to the state’s COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 14.

Both of the deaths were in Juneau residents who were living outside of the state in long term care facilities in Washington and New Jersey, a department spokesperson said Friday.

The deaths occurred in early May but DHSS spokesperson Clinton Bennett said they were recently reported to the state.

The coronavirus data hub presented by the state must include the cases and deaths reported in residents — even if those occur outside the state — in compliance with national standards for reporting vital records.

The department is reporting 29 new cases in Alaska Friday with 19 resident cases in six regions, bringing the resident total to 836. There are now 303 active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents.



Municipality of Anchorage: 7



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3



Juneau City and Borough: 2



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 4



Sitka City and Borough: 1



There were also 10 new non-resident cases reported for Thursday, bringing the non-resident cases in the state to 167.



Municipality of Anchorage: 3



Nome: 1



Bethel: 1



Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula Area: 5



There are 12 people currently hospitalized with — or suspected to have — the virus.

