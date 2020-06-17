20 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS, 5 non-residents also tested positive

The State of Alaska has announced 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Four are in the Municipality of Anchorage, six in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one in Juneau City and Borough, two in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, one in the Kodiak Island Borough, two in the Mat-Su, one in the North Slope Borough, one in the Sitka City and Borough, one in the Wrangell City and Borough,

The 20 new cases bring the state's total to 696 cases. Of that total, 246 cases are still considered "active" and 438 are recovered.

DHSS also reported the total of nonresident cases count is now 82. This is an increase of five.

One in the Nome Census Area



One in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough who works in the fishing industry



Three in the Southeast Fairbanks Census Area who works in mining

DHSS says in total, 77,709 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub.

Twelve Alaskans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 23 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it.

