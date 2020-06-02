20 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state as positive numbers continue to rise

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents on Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases in residents up to 89.

Most of the new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage (14) and the Kenai Peninsula (5). There have been a total of 487 cases reported in Alaska residents; 371 of that total have recovered. Alaska currently has 106 active cases, 371 recovered cases and 47 hospitalizations.

The state saw the biggest spike in cases since the pandemic began on Sunday with 27 cases. At a press conference Sunday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he believes the state has the capacity to deal with rising cases and will continue measures to reopen Alaska.

