2020 Arctic Winter Games cancelled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Arctic Winter Games are being canceled.

The games were set to be played in Whitehorse, Yukon territory from March 15 to 21, 2020.

In a Facebook post, officials wrote "canceling the 2020 Arctic Winter Games was determined to be the most responsible precautionary measure to address concerns around the spread of COVID-19 and is supported by the Arctic Winter Games International Committee."

“The decision to cancel the Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games was not made easily but while we are disappointed, we are acting responsibly by following the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Health." said 2020 AWG Host Society President George Arcand. "We will be meeting with the Host Society’s Board of Management, our funding partners and stakeholders over the coming days to build a plan for decommissioning the Games.”

Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 being reported in the Yukon Territory.

According to the press release, 2,000 visitors were expected to visit Whitehorse for the Arctic Winter Games.

