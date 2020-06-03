2020 Bear Paw Festival postponed

The Bear Paw Festival is taking a “Bear Pause” and postponing the event to later in the summer, the festival said on Facebook Wednesday. The organizing committee has not yet determined the new event date.

The event, which was supposed to be held July 8-12, has been pushed back because it was unable to secure permits needed to hold the event next month.

“As we have said from the beginning we are working with State and Municipal Public Health Departments, and will only put the festival on when we can do it safely,” said a post on the event Facebook page.

Many events have been postponed or canceled due to concerns around COVID-19. Most notably, the 2020 Alaska State Fair was canceled in May for the first time since World War II.

