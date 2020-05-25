Iditarod's Rookie of the Year Mille Porsild says she's back after a bout with coronavirus

Mille Porsild, the 2020 Iditarod Rookie of the Year, says that she's recovered from coronavirus.

The musher wrote on Facebook last week that the day marked the first time in more than seven weeks that it had been at least 72 hours since she'd recovered from a fever.

She posted the news to her social media account in a longer statement, saying in part:

blockquote>I have frantically been looking forward to and wishing for this day to arrive. I have been quiet not wanting to jinx getting over this slightly hellish experience; and after 50 days of living it, I am just so dang thankful once again. I have done absolutely nothing but being COVID-sick for these 7 weeks. I got home from Iditarod, and then "whack." So, now, so much to catch up on!

Porsild, wearing bib no. 32, took 15th place overall in this year's race, crossing under the Burled Arch 10 days, one hour and 43 minutes after starting the 1,000-mile trek from the Valley.

