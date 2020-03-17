2020 Kobuk 440 Sled Dog Race canceled

The 2020 Kobuk 440 Sled Dog Race is canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post, K440 Racing Association Board of Directors say “We must follow state and federal guidance and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Alaska. We feel that it would be irresponsible to hold an event which brings people in, through international airports, to the remote communities of the Northwest Arctic. The social gatherings, typically the most special part of our race, would present a risk too great to the residents of the villages, particularly the elders.”

The race was scheduled to begin April 2 and run through the 5th in Kotzebue.

In 2019, Ryan Redington won the race.

