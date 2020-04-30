Deadline for filing your 2020 PFD application is today

The deadline for filing 2020 Permanent Fund Dividend applications is Thursday, April 30.

According to the PFD's website, all applications submitted by April 30, 2020, will be considered timely.

The website also says that all of the PFD public spaces are no longer open to the public, but that there are numerous alternatives for filing.

In Juneau and Fairbanks, residents can drop their applications off at the PFD lobby in an application dropbox. The Anchorage lobby is currently closed.

The easiest way to file is online, at the PFD website.

Supplemental documentation, which includes signature paces, is not due on April 30.

