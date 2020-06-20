21 Alaskans have tested positive for COVID-19 says DHSS

The State of Alaska has announced 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Five are in the Municipality of Anchorage, seven in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, two in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one in the Mat-Su Borough, one in Yukon-Koyukuk and two in Sitka City and Borough.

The 21 new cases bring the state's total to 743 cases. Of that total, 267 cases are still considered "active" and 464 are recovered. Total hospitalizations are at 61 cases.

DHSS also reported the total of nonresident cases count is now 104.

Total deaths due to COVID-19 is 12 for the state.

