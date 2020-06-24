21 new COVID-19 cases announced by DHSS, including seven non-residents

The State of Alaska has announced 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. 14 residents and seven non-residents.



Anchorage - 8



Ketchikan - 1



Palmer - 1



North Pole - 1



Chugiak- 1



Mat-Su - 1



Fairbanks -1

The 14 new resident cases bring the state's total to 792 cases. Of that total, 273 cases are still considered "active" and 507 are recovered.

DHSS says about 96,096 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Twelve Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 16 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it. In all, total hospitalizations are at 64.

136 non-residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

