22 new COVID-19 cases reported, Alaska case count rises to 213

22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in three communities by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Tuesday.

No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported, and the cumulative number of cases reported as 'recovered' rose to 29, an increase of two from Monday.

DHSS data shows the locations of the new confirmed cases as



Anchorage: 10

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 11

Bethel: 1

10 of Tuesday's new cases are in women, and 12 in men.

The age group distribution of Tuesday's new cases show a continued a bi-modal distribution of cases in 30-39 year olds and 50-59 year olds, respectively:

20-29: 1

30-39: 5 40-49: 3

50-59: 7

60-69: 4

70-79: 1

80<: 1

So far, none of the 22 new cases are attributed to travel, with the acquisition of all 22 new cases categorized as 'Unknown' and 'Under Investigation'.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

