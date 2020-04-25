26-year-old man shot multiple times in Big Lake; Troopers investigating

Alaska State Troopers are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man with life-threatening injuries Thursday night.

According to an AST dispatch, Troopers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting near Wasey Way in Big Lake.

Troopers arrived on scene and found a 26-year-old male who had been shot multiple times.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the incident is believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call Alaska State Troopers at 907-745-2131 or submit a tip anonymously through Mat-Su Crime Stoppers at 907-745-3333.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.