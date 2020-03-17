2YH: Covid-19, social distancing and why it's important

For this week's two your health, we're talking social distancing. Essentially, it's to prevent anyone who is ill from transferring any viruses to people who are healthy. The CDC recommends staying at least six feet away from others whenever possible. This reduces your chance of catching Covid-19, because mainly, the CDC said it's generally thought to be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets.

Restaurants are doing their part to still serve customers, but also keep social distancing in mind.

You should also practice social distancing by avoiding crowds. On our website, we have a long list of events that are cancelled in response to the outbreak.

This also means you shouldn't hug, you shouldn't shake other people's hands. It's a hard habit to break, but it's important to practice because the disease can transfer from person to person even if symptoms aren't showing and of course, now restaurants will do their part.

