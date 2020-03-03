2YH: March is National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month. Channel 2's Ariane Aramburo caught up with Registered Dietician Haley Hughes to talk about ways to lead a healthy lifestyle while still enjoying nutritious foods.

"As a registered dietician, my goal is to always improve the quality of people's life by encouraging healthy habits either by nutrition, exercise finding ways to implement it and make it a lifestyle, "said Hughes.

On May 27, 2016, the FDA published final rules on the new Nutrition Facts label for packaged foods to reflect new scientific information, including the link between diet and chronic diseases such as obesity and heart disease. The new label makes it easier for consumers to make better informed food choices.

Hughes brought in some examples of healthy snacks and how to read the new labels, but said to be aware of added sugars too.

"A lot of my clients will ask well isn't granola healthy? Granola can be certainly healthy in the appropriate serving size, but you need to know that it does have a little added sugar typically with some honey or maple syrup or something like that. Same with this organic looking peanut butter, they did use some honey, it's actually the third ingredient is cane sugar, so just something to be aware of when you're choosing products," said Hughes.

Complete with rolled oats, plain greek yogurt, fresh blueberries and choice of milk or nut milk, Hughes said adding peanut butter to overnight oats is a healthy fat and will hold you over a little bit longer, especially if you're using it as a breakfast option.

She said, don't be afraid of frozen fruits and vegetables. It has the same nutritional content. As for added sugars, the American Heart Association recommends no more than 6 teaspoons a day for women and 9 for men. The average American consumes 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day.

Send health topics and ideas to 2yh@ktuu.com.

