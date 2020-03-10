2YH: Woman shares her story of being an Endo Warrior

Imagine being in pain and not really knowing or understanding why. March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, a disease that affects millions of women. In this week's two your health, we meet a woman who became her own advocate and shares her story of how she became an Endo Warrior.

Endo Warrior, Katrina Tysinger sharing her story.

"I walked in the hospital thinking I was going to have one surgery and not realizing that I would be fighting for my life and leaving the hospital having had 3," said Kristina Tysinger.

She spent 23 days in the hospital and was in and out of the ICU. That was in 2018, but her story starts 10 years before that.

"Chronic and sharp pain during my period and I knew that something was definitely off," said Tysinger.

She was diagnosed with Endometriosis but had no idea what it was.

"I think the stigma is, oh it's just a painful period and you just got to deal with it. No, it's a progressive disease that really attaches itself to the bowels, to the kidney, to the bladder," she said.

Dr. Wendy Cruz, an OBGYN at Women's Care of Alaska in Anchorage said endometriosis is prevalent and women shouldn't be in that much pain.

"If a doctor keeps telling you oh it's normal, suck it up, take ibuprofen, that's not right, go see someone who will listen and get the workup done," said Dr. Cruz.

It affects about 1 in 10 women and is frequently underdiagnosed.

"We can often try to manage the symptoms of endometriosis without knowing people have it just with a strong suspicion but for the official diagnosis, surgery is required," said Dr. Cruz.

And when it comes to treatment , it depends on the extent of the disease.

"There are medical options with medication and there are surgical options, I think it's really important for women to obviously look at their entire lifestyle habits," said Dr. Cruz.

"A lot of the treatments that I've sought out have really helped in managing symptoms such as acupuncture, nutrition, you know what kind of food should I be eating to nourish my body to fight inflammation in my body," added Tysinger.

In the end, Tysinger knows her journey isn't over. She just hopes her story will encourage other women to be their own advocates.

"It's definitely an upward battle but my quality of life has definitely improved following surgery," she said.

