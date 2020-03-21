3 new COVID-19 cases causes a "shelter in place" proclamation for Ketchikan

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services informed Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center that there are three new positive cases for COVID-19 in Ketchikan, bringing the total number of cases to six.

According to a press release by the Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center, these three individuals self isolated and sought testing by a local provider upon feeling ill.

Two of these individuals were close contacts to the first identified positive case in Ketchikan. One of the individual was a close contact of the second identified positive case in Ketchikan.

This has caused the mayors of Ketchikan, Saxman and the Ketchikan Gateway Borough have issued a joint proclamation strongly urging the citizens of Ketchikan to hunker down, shelter in place and stay home.

The release goes on to say that owners of businesses which are non-essential, to the extent possible, are urged to close for a period of at least 14 days.