Four Juneau correctional employees test positive for COVID-19

According to the City and Borough of Juneau, a total of four employees at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

On April 9, local officials announced that one employee from the Lemon Creek Correctional Center had tested positive for COVID-19. As of April 13, the number of positive cases at the Juneau prison has risen to four with subsequent cases identified on Friday, Sunday and Monday.

“At this point, there are no known cases among inmates at Lemon Creek Correctional, according to (the) state Division of Public Health,” read a statement from Lisa Phu, a spokesperson for the City and Borough of Juneau.

The Department of Corrections released a statement on Thursday when the first positive case was identified.

“DOC has been preparing for this moment, and we have plans in place to effectively manage this situation,” Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom said at the time. “We continue to follow CDC guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the virus within our institutions.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

