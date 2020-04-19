42nd Annual Alaska Heart Run takes place virtually

Even through COVID-19 mandates, the 42nd Annual Alaska Heart Run still took place, it just looked a bit different this year.

Opening ceremonies took place via Facebook live before participants got moving at home, on their favorite trail, or around the neighborhood using social distancing.

500 participants were registered for Saturday's virtual event and more than $131,000 was raised.

All of the money will go to support the American Heart Association, and organization that says its mission now is more important than ever because those with cardiovascular conditions may be at higher risk for coronavirus complications.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

