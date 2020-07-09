46 Alaskans test positive for COVID-19, State total case count at 1,272

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.
No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,272. Currently, there are 684 active cases and 574 recovered cases. There are 80 total hospitalizations.
In total, there are 251 nonresident cases.
46 cases in 7 communities:
- Anchorage Municipality (22)
- Petersburg Borough (1)
- Fairbanks North Star Borough (8)
- Kenai Peninsula Borough (7)
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough (6)
- Bethel (1)
- Nome (1)
