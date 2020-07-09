46 Alaskans test positive for COVID-19, State total case count at 1,272

The State of Alaska has announced 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths have been reported. To date 17 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,272. Currently, there are 684 active cases and 574 recovered cases. There are 80 total hospitalizations.

In total, there are 251 nonresident cases.

46 cases in 7 communities:



Anchorage Municipality (22)



Petersburg Borough (1)



Fairbanks North Star Borough (8)



Kenai Peninsula Borough (7)



Matanuska-Susitna Borough (6)



Bethel (1)



Nome (1)

For more infomation visit Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.