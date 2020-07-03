46 Alaskans test positive for COVID-19, Total case count in Alaska now 1,063

Updated: Fri 11:24 AM, Jul 03, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has announced 46 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska among residents. This is a new daily high total.

One new death was reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. 15 Alaskans have died with COVID-19 since March.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,063. Currently, there are 509 active cases and 539 recovered cases. There are 69 total hospitalizations.

DHSS on Friday announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska:
Anchorage (21)
Fairbanks North Star Borough (10)
Kenai Peninsula Borough (4)
Juneau (1)
Mat-Su Borough (5)
Bethel (1)
Nome (1)
Valdez-Cordova Census area (1)
Kusilvak Census area (1)

A total of 223 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 25 people are hospitalized for testing COVID-19 positive or they are considered under investigation.

For a full break down, click here.

