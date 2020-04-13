Five new COVID-19 cases, one new hospitalization, 19 recoveries: Alaska case count rises to 277

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Monday, reflecting cases reported within the last 24 hour reporting period, in which only four tests were conducted statewide.

One new case was reported as hospitalized, and 19 cases were reported as recovered.

Alaska's total cumulative case count now stands at 277 as of Monday.

Four of the new cases are in the Municipality of Anchorage, and one in the City and Borough of Juneau.

Monday's newly reported cases are distributed across a wide range ages.

10-19: 1

20-20: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 1

60-69: 1

The Municipality of Anchorage now has 131 confirmed cases, and the City and Borough of Juneau has 17.

Municipality of Anchorage: 131



Anchorage: 119

Chugiak: 3

Eagle River: 7

Girdwood: 2

Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 15



Kenai: 3

Soldotna: 4

Seward: 3

Sterling: 2

Homer: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Interior: 81



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 14



Palmer: 6

Wasilla: 8

Southeast: 35



Juneau: 17

Ketchikan: 15

Petersburg: 2

Craig: 1

Southwest: 1



Bethel: 1



Alaska's COVID-19 Case Count as of Monday, April 13, 2020 according to Alaska Department of Health and Social Services data (KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.