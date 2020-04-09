5-year-old Alaska girl is serious about keeping people safe

A 5-year-old Alaska girl shows her serious side in a series of videos intended to keep other children and everyone safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nova Knight has produced three videos encouraging kids to skip their play dates and stay home, to wash their hands and encouraging them to cough into their elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Nova's first video earned the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said she's right about her advice: everyone should stay home and wash their hands.

Nova may not be done helping people just yet.

Her career plans, at least right now, are to be a doctor helping in emergency situations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)